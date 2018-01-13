Horry County Police twitter account
Crime

Police seize Uzi, large collection of guns, drugs and cash in bust

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

January 13, 2018 07:52 PM

Horry County policed seized a large collection of weapons, drugs and money and arrested five people after the Narcotics & Vice Unit executed a search warrant in Myrtle Beach, according to a release from Krystal Dotson with the HCPD.

Billy L. Freshley, 31 of Conway, Aaron J. Hardee, 24 of Loris, Mikkel R. Rush, 27 of Conway, Jannie N. Gregory, 23 of Conway, and Ganika T. McCollum, 26 of Conway, were arrested in connection with the seized items, according to the release. All five face charges that include drug manufacturing and trafficking, sale or delivery of a pistol and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The items seized included 45 .45-caliber rifles, two 7.62-caliber assault rifles, two .22-caliber pistols and a 9-mm Uzi (two of the listed weapons were reported stolen); appoximately 7 pounds of marijuana, 47 grams of crack cocaine and 49 grams of heroin; and $7,465 in cash, according to Dotson.

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

