Victim in Loris shooting identified by Horry County Coroner’s Office

The victim who died in a shooting on Barts Road in Loris on Jan. 7 has been identified, according to a release from Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick.
Kendal Ray, 27, of Loris, died at Grand Strand Medical Center from a gunshot wound to the head, the release states.
Horry County police on Friday tweeted that Quotase “Cortez” Jenrette, of Clarendon, North Carolina, is a suspect wanted in connection with the shooting and is considered armed and dangerous. The 20-year-old, who stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, is sought for murder charges, according to the tweet.
On Jan. 6, police responded to a possible shooting on Barts Road, from where a male victim was transported to Loris Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact authorities.
