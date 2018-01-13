Crime

Victim in Loris shooting identified by Horry County Coroner’s Office

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

January 13, 2018 07:04 PM

The victim who died in a shooting on Barts Road in Loris on Jan. 7 has been identified, according to a release from Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick.

Kendal Ray, 27, of Loris, died at Grand Strand Medical Center from a gunshot wound to the head, the release states.

Horry County police on Friday tweeted that Quotase “Cortez” Jenrette, of Clarendon, North Carolina, is a suspect wanted in connection with the shooting and is considered armed and dangerous. The 20-year-old, who stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, is sought for murder charges, according to the tweet.

On Jan. 6, police responded to a possible shooting on Barts Road, from where a male victim was transported to Loris Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact authorities.

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery

    A Myrtle Beach man describes what he saw approaching an Osceola Street apartment complex as police searched for armed robbery suspects.

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 2:07

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery
Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing 2:21

Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing
Myrtle Beach police responded to shooting along Ocean Boulevard 0:20

Myrtle Beach police responded to shooting along Ocean Boulevard

View More Video