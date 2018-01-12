Crime

Police seeking ‘armed and dangerous’ man in connection with shooting in Loris

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

January 12, 2018 07:20 PM

Horry County police are looking for a man who is wanted in connection with a Jan. 6 shooting on Bart’s Road in Loris, according to a tweet from the department.

Quotase “Cortez” Jenrette, of Clarendon, North Carolina, is considered armed and dangerous and is sought for murder charges, according to the tweet. The 20-year-old stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weigh 170 pounds, the tweet states.

Quotase Jenrette
Quotase “Cortez” Jenrette
Horry County police

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

On Jan. 6, police responded to a possible shooting on Bart’s Road, from where a male victim was transported to Loris Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact authorities.

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery

    A Myrtle Beach man describes what he saw approaching an Osceola Street apartment complex as police searched for armed robbery suspects.

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 2:07

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery
Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing 2:21

Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing
Myrtle Beach police responded to shooting along Ocean Boulevard 0:20

Myrtle Beach police responded to shooting along Ocean Boulevard

View More Video