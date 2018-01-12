Police seeking ‘armed and dangerous’ man in connection with shooting in Loris

Horry County police are looking for a man who is wanted in connection with a Jan. 6 shooting on Bart’s Road in Loris, according to a tweet from the department.
Quotase “Cortez” Jenrette, of Clarendon, North Carolina, is considered armed and dangerous and is sought for murder charges, according to the tweet. The 20-year-old stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weigh 170 pounds, the tweet states.
Never miss a local story.
On Jan. 6, police responded to a possible shooting on Bart’s Road, from where a male victim was transported to Loris Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact authorities.
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
Comments