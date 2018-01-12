Second person arrested in Surfside Beach clown mask armed robbery

A second arrest has been made in connection with an armed robbery attempt at Surfside Beach Pharmacy in November, according to a release from Surfside Beach police.
Gary Allen Hammel, 48 of Myrtle Beach, has been arrested and charged with the following: attempted armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, conspiracy to commit kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, the release states.
Richard Ray, 58, was arrested Wednesday in connection to the robbery – which involved two suspects, one of whom was wearing a “clown-type” mask, according to a police report.
Ray is charged with attempted armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, and conspiracy to commit kidnapping, according to a release from Surfside Beach police.
The incident happened on Nov. 6 at Surfside Beach Pharmacy at 320 U.S. 17 North, the report states.
One of the suspects was believed to be carrying materials that would be intended to restrain employees, the release says. The business owner reacted “quickly by discharging a firearm at one of the suspects in self-defense,” according to the release.
