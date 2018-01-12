Shoplifting duo hits Market Common store again, cops say

The same suspects from a previous shoplifting at The Market Common Victoria’s Secret are believed to be involved in one that happened Thursday, according to Myrtle Beach police reports.
Police were called about 6:30 p.m. to the Victoria’s Secret store on Howard Avenue and spoke with a woman who told them a man and woman came into the store, pulled out bags, and put clothing inside them, an incident report states.
The woman told police the pair then left the store, got into a vehicle, and fled the area.
“The vehicle and the suspects were the same ones from an earlier incident,” the report states.
Never miss a local story.
On Thursday, the duo took clothing, totaling to about $1,888.60, according to police.
An incident report dated Jan. 2 states a man and woman came into the store about 6 p.m. with a bag from another store and started pulling items from shelves and putting them into the bag.
They left the store, taking about $1,066.50 dollars with them that day, the report states.
Surveillance at the scene captured an image of the vehicle, and police said it was registered to someone in Conway. Authorities said they planned to conduct a photo lineup and follow up.
Comments