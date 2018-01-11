Authorities swiftly make arrest following Thursday morning convenience store robbery

Authorities have arrested the person believed responsible for a Thursday morning robbery just outside of Andrews.
According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO), 34-year-old Dale Watkins of Georgetown was taken into custody Thursday afternoon. He has been charged with armed robbery and possessing a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
That morning, Georgetown County sheriff’s deputies responded to the report of an armed robbery at the Deep Grocery convenience store in the 2400 block of Georgetown Highway. “Through diligent investigation, deputies were able to develop a suspect,” a prepared statement by the GCSO said.
Deputies then executed a search warrant of Watkins’ home and recovered evidence allegedly linking him to Thursday’s robbery, the report said.
Watkins is currently housed at the Georgetown County Detention Center.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII
