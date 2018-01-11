Arrest made in clown mask armed robbery involving suspect

A 58-year-old Murrells Inlet man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a November an armed robbery in Surfside Beach, involving two suspects - one of whom was wearing a “clown-type” mask, a police report says.
Richard Ray is charged with attempted armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, and conspiracy to commit kidnapping, according to a release from Surfside Beach police.
Never miss a local story.
The incident happened on November 6 at Surfside Beach Pharmacy at 320 U.S. 17 North, and involved two masked suspects, one wearing a “clown-like Halloween” mask, the report states.
“One of the suspects was carrying materials believed to be intended to restrain the employees,” a release from Kenneth Hofmann, chief of police with Surfside Beach police.
One of the men ran around the store counter, pointing a gun. The pharmacy owner “reacted quickly by discharging a firearm at one of the suspects in self-defense,” Hofmann stated in the release.
Just after the incident, police reviewed camera footage and said it looked like the suspects jumped into a two-door Chevrolet truck, the incident report says.
Ray remained jailed at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center were his bond had not been set as of Thursday afternoon, jail records showed.
Comments