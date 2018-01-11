Myrtle Beach taxi driver convicted of trying to sexually assault customer

A 53-year-old Myrtle Beach man was convicted Wednesday in the attempted sexual assault of a woman who was his customer, according to a release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Alqi Dhimo was convicted by an Horry County jury on a third-degree attempted criminal sexual charge stemming from an incident on June 22, 2015 at the 77th Avenue North beach access, the release says.
Never miss a local story.
Circuit Court Judge Steven H. John presided over the case and sentenced Dhimo to eight years in prison after Dhimo’s trial started Monday. The trial included witness testimony that showed Dhimo was driving his cab the night the incident was reported, the release says.
Dhimo picked up a 22-year-old woman, who had been drinking, about 1 a.m. that night in the area of 13th Avenue North, officials said evidence showed. She asked him to take her to her Myrtle Beach home, but instead evidence and testimony said he took her a bar where he bought her shots of alcohol, then took her to the beach access where the incident happened, according to the release.
Comments