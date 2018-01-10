Uber driver charged after Myrtle Beach woman’s body found across NC state line

A Myrtle Beach-based Uber driver is behind bars after claiming he dumped a local woman’s body in a wooded area across the North Carolina state line.
According to reports by the Horry County Police Department and WECT, 40-year-old Charles Rayford Hunt is charged with concealing/failure to report a death following the discovery of Myrtle Beach resident Kathleen Capra’s body on Dec. 31, 2017.
Capra, 48, was reported missing two days prior to her body being found in Tabor City, N.C.
“The suspect stated that he dumped the victim’s body in the woods in Columbus County (NC.) after see supposedly over dose (sic) on drugs,” an Horry County police report states.
Hunt, who is believed by Horry County police to have been working as an Uber driver when he picked up Capra, remains in custody at the Columbus County (N.C.) Detention Center. His bail is set at $50,000.
