Have you seen this man or car? Conway police seeking armed robbery suspect

An early morning armed robbery at a Conway gas station has police searching for a suspect, according to a release from Conway police.
At about 4 a.m. Tuesday, officers were called to a convenience store at 3410 W. U.S. 501 in reference to an armed robbery, the release from Sgt. Darren Alston states.
The suspect is described as a white man who stands about 5’10 ft., weighs about 200 pounds, and has brown hair and a brown mustache, Alston said, and also stated he was driving a black hatchback.
Anyone with information can contact Conway Police Department at 843-248- 1790 or Crime Stoppers of the Low Country at 1-888- CRIME-SC (1-888- 274-6372), police said.
