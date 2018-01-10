Photos from Conway Police Department
Have you seen this man or car? Conway police seeking armed robbery suspect

By Elizabeth Townsend

etownsend@thesunnews.com

January 10, 2018 11:40 AM

An early morning armed robbery at a Conway gas station has police searching for a suspect, according to a release from Conway police.

At about 4 a.m. Tuesday, officers were called to a convenience store at 3410 W. U.S. 501 in reference to an armed robbery, the release from Sgt. Darren Alston states.

The suspect is described as a white man who stands about 5’10 ft., weighs about 200 pounds, and has brown hair and a brown mustache, Alston said, and also stated he was driving a black hatchback.

Anyone with information can contact Conway Police Department at 843-248- 1790 or Crime Stoppers of the Low Country at 1-888- CRIME-SC (1-888- 274-6372), police said.

