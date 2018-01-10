Murrells Inlet woman among those arrested in NJ radio talk show host murder case

A 36-year-old Murrells Inlet woman was recently arrested in connection with a 2012 murder case, involving the death of a former radio talk show host.
Cheryl Pizza is charged with second-degree racketeering in connection with the case, according to NJ.com. The case involved the husband of April Kauffman allegedly paying another man to kill his wife, who was found dead in May 2012, NJ.com reports, citing the Atlantic County, New Jersey, as the charges were announced Tuesday.
Dr. James Kauffman, a 69-year-old endocrinologist from Linwood, New Jersey and Ferdinand Augello, 62, of Petersburg, New Jersey were arrested and charged with first-degree murder and racketeering in connection with April Kauffman’s death, according to NBC 10.
April Kauffman planned to divorce her husband and expose his alleged drug operation with the Pagans motorcycle gang. Kauffman, who was 47 when she was killed, was found shot in her and her husband’s New Jersey home, Atlantic County prosecutors say.
Others arrested in the case include: Joseph Mulholland, 52, of the Villas in Cape May County; Beverly Augello, 47, of Summerland Key, Florida; and Glen Seeler, 37, of Sanford, North Carolina, who each face first-degree racketeering charges. Paul Pagano, 61, of Egg Harbor Township; Tabitha Chapman, 35, of Absecon, New Jersey are each charged with second-degree racketeering, according to PhillyVoice.com.
