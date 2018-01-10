Crime

Chaos erupts on Myrtle Beach street: shot fired, wrenches thrown during brawl, cops say

By Elizabeth Townsend

etownsend@thesunnews.com

January 10, 2018 08:40 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Wrenches were flung and a shotgun was fired during a late-night street brawl Tuesday that erupted in the area of 3rd Avenue North, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.

Officers were called about 11:50 p.m. to the area of 3rd Avenue North and Alder Street in reference to a disturbance.

Police spoke with people at the scene who reported a brawl happened in the middle of the street, involving a group “fighting and wielding weapons,” but they didn’t know what type of weapons, the report states.

The witnesses told authorities everyone scattered when a gunshot rang out, and in the midst of the chaos, a wrench was thrown into a 3rd Avenue North parking lot, hitting a blue 2010 Prius, causing minor damage to one of the doors.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police found several wrenches in the street and along the roadside. They also discovered a red shotgun shell, according to the report.

No victims or suspects were found following the fight, police said.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery

    A Myrtle Beach man describes what he saw approaching an Osceola Street apartment complex as police searched for armed robbery suspects.

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 2:07

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery
Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing 2:21

Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing
Myrtle Beach police responded to shooting along Ocean Boulevard 0:20

Myrtle Beach police responded to shooting along Ocean Boulevard

View More Video