Chaos erupts on Myrtle Beach street: shot fired, wrenches thrown during brawl, cops say

Wrenches were flung and a shotgun was fired during a late-night street brawl Tuesday that erupted in the area of 3rd Avenue North, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.
Officers were called about 11:50 p.m. to the area of 3rd Avenue North and Alder Street in reference to a disturbance.
Police spoke with people at the scene who reported a brawl happened in the middle of the street, involving a group “fighting and wielding weapons,” but they didn’t know what type of weapons, the report states.
The witnesses told authorities everyone scattered when a gunshot rang out, and in the midst of the chaos, a wrench was thrown into a 3rd Avenue North parking lot, hitting a blue 2010 Prius, causing minor damage to one of the doors.
Never miss a local story.
Police found several wrenches in the street and along the roadside. They also discovered a red shotgun shell, according to the report.
No victims or suspects were found following the fight, police said.
Comments