Crime

Woman’s walker reported stolen at Myrtle Beach store

By Elizabeth Townsend

etownsend@thesunnews.com

January 09, 2018 10:06 AM

A 61-year-old woman told Myrtle Beach police her walker was taken while she was shopping at the Seaboard Street Walmart Monday afternoon.

Officers were called about 2 p.m. to Mr. Joe White Avenue where the woman told them that at about 11:15 a.m. she went to Walmart and left her walker, valued at $250.00 in a checkout area, which she said she’s done multiple times before, according to a police report.

She used an electric cart to get around the store as she shopped, and when she came back to retrieve her walker it was missing, authorities said. She told police she asked employees about it, but no one was able to help find it, the report states.

Authorities followed up at the store, but found “no further evidence of the incident,” according to the report.

