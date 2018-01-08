Crime

Pills found on alleged mall shoplifter, cops say

Myrtle Beach police discovered pills on a man allegedly caught shoplifting from a store at the Coastal Grand Mall Saturday, according to a police report.

Officers were called to Dillard’s about 1:30 p.m. Saturday for a shoplifting report. Police were told that video surveillance showed a man, identified as Tyler James Sedivy in the report, select cologne from a display in the fragrance section and walk away, the report states.

He was then seen hiding it in his jacket pocket, according to the report.

The suspect was confronted by an employee after exiting the restroom and escorted to the store’s security office.

Police searched the suspect when they arrived and said they found a pouch containing: a burnt spoon, scissors, a blue contact case, and several needles,” the report states.

Officers said they found a plastic bag containing pills that were identified as controlled substances. Police said the suspect wasn’t able to provide a prescription for them.

The suspect was taken to the Myrtle Beach Jail, and authorities said in the report that a background search revealed previous property crime convictions.

He was charged with shoplifting, enhanced, and possession of schedule IV drugs, the report states.

