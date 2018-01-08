Crime

Man injured in shooting following argument in Little River area

By Elizabeth Townsend

etownsend@thesunnews.com

January 08, 2018 09:45 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

A 38-year-old man was injured in a shooting Saturday in the Little River area when gunshots rang out.

The specific location as to where Horry County police were called about 2 a.m. is blacked out in the incident report, which states officers responded somewhere along E. S.C. 9 in reference to a gunshot victim.

A woman at the scene told police that her boyfriend, the victim, got into an argument with a man, and that she tried to defuse it.

The woman told police she heard gunshots, and then ran from a club, which wasn’t identified in the incident report.

She told police that she discovered the victim in a car and drove him to the hospital. Officers said she provided enough information for police to find the scene of the shooting.

The police report notes the investigation is still ongoing. The Sun News reached out to police to learn whether there are any updates on this case, and Krystal Dotson, Horry County police spokeswoman, said by email “as always, updates are released upon availability.”

