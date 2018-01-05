Crime

Third person arrested in connection with home invasions in Longs

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

January 05, 2018 09:17 PM

Dale Ford, the third suspect wanted in connection with a series of home invasions in Longs, has been arrested, according to a tweet from Horry County police.

Details of his charges have not yet been released, but on Tuesday the HCPD said he was suspected of four counts of the following: armed robbery, burglary in the first, felon in possession, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and kidnapping, the release states.

On Tuesday, two other men were arrested in connection with the four home invasion incidents in Longs, according to a release from Krystal Dotson with Horry County police.

Quintus D. Faison, 23, of Longs, is charged with four counts of the following: possession of a weapon during a violent crime, kidnapping, armed robbery, burglary and possession of a firearm, according to the release. Maurice L. Bellamy, 30, of Longs, is charged with four counts of the following: possession of a weapon during a violent crime, kidnapping, armed robbery, burglary and possession of a firearm, the release states.

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

