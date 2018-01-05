Myrtle Beach Craigslist ad turns into armed robbery and car chase, police say

Some Craigslist sales go through without a hitch.
But some, like a recent incident near Myrtle Beach, result in a wrestling match over a gun and a car chase, according to police.
A suspect attempted to rob a man at gunpoint near the intersection of 48th Avenue North and Highway 17 Bypass at 2 a.m. Friday morning, according to an Horry County police report. The victim said he had drove to the area to buy an iPad posted for sale on Craigslist.
The suspect, 19-year-old Michael Slavish, parked next to the victim in a gold-colored Honda Pilot belonging to his father and asked “Yo, you got the money?” according to the police report.
Slavish asked the victim for the money before showing the iPad, police said. The victim presented the money, which Slavish grabbed onto before pulling a 9-millimeter pistol, according to the report.
But the victim managed to “wrestle the gun away” from Slavish, saying “You’re not taking my money,” police said.
The victim managed to take back his money as well as the gun, and “took off,” for home while the Slavish chased him, according to the report.
Police said that while making a turn at an intersection, Slavish smashed his dad’s car into the driver’s side of the victim’s car, but later called his father saying he had been sideswiped and asked for a ride home.
Slavish’s father said it wasn’t the first time his son had “stolen his car,” police said.
While riding back with his father, Slavish saw police lights, according the report. He and a minor “from the armed robbery” who was charged with accessory before the fact “began raising hell at that point, got out of the car, and ran,” police said.
Police later found and arrested both of them after receiving a call for two “suspicious white males.”
Slavish is charged with armed robbery and use of a vehicle without permission with intent to deprive, according to online jail records.
Christian Boschult: 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
