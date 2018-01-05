‘Somebody please come forward.’: Daughters of woman killed at mall plead for answers

More Videos 2:07 Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery Pause 1:07 Crime a problem along Myrtle Beach's main corridor 2:14 (Not so) smooth criminals 1:53 Elvis’ roommate’s testimony cut short 0:17 Mexico Lindo engulfed in flames 0:45 Winter Storm Grayson creates snow day for Grand Strand 0:36 Children enjoy the snow day sledding on a car hood in Aynor 1:10 Puppy allegedly stolen from pet store on Christmas Eve 1:06 Breaking down South Carolina prison assaults and deaths 1:58 Vacationers react to icy conditions, frozen beach in Myrtle Beach Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Shelly Wells and Michele Davis continue to mourn their mother Frances "Mae" Davis and are still looking for answers on Mother's Day. Davis was found shot dead while waiting in her car in the Myrtle Beach Mall parking lot on Jan. 8, 2016. Police never identified her killer.

