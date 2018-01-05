He fired a warning shot at the ground, but hit his ex-girlfriend instead, report says

A woman was injured by bullet fragments after her ex-boyfriend fired into the cement and the round ricocheted outside an apartment on Fountain Pointe Lane Thursday night.
Horry County police were called to the shooting at 10:30 p.m.
A woman told police that her ex came to her home and started knocking on the door. When she opened the door to see who it was, her ex forced his way inside, stormed down the hallway into the living room and began yelling at another man, who was sitting on the couch, according to an incident report.
The woman was able to push her ex back down the hallway towards the door, where, she said, he punched her multiple times before leaving the home.
Outside, he grabbed a liquor bottle from the ground and threw it into the back passenger side window of the other man’s car, cracking the window, before leaving the scene, according to the report.
The woman told police that her ex called her, threatening to come back and shoot the man who was in her apartment. Five minutes later, he returned in a black truck, the report states.
Police say the ex-boyfriend pointed a gun at the woman when he returned, then lowered his pistol to fire into the cement.
The round ricocheted off the ground causing fragments of the bullet to strike the woman’s leg, according to the report. The ex left the scene before police arrived. The woman declined transport to a hospital and was treated on scene, police said.
A spent shell casing and bullet fragments were collected as evidence.
The shooting remains under investigation.
