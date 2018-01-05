‘There’s more where that came from.’ Longs home riddled with bullets early Friday

A woman was lying in bed, watching television inside her home on Pint Circle early Friday morning when gunfire erupted outside - sounding the alarm of bullets ripping through the walls of her home.
Four of the bullets tore through her bedroom. One narrowly passed by where the woman’s head had been, two others were lodged inside the TV and another crashed through a window, according to a police report.
Horry County police were called to the Longs residence around 1 a.m. The woman was uninjured, but officers said they found the home had been riddled with bullets.
Another bullet entered a laundry room, bursting a glass globe, and another entered a kitchen cabinet, according to the report. Two more entrance points were found in the living room where one bullet was lodged in a chair, police said.
Officers recovered shell casings from a tree line about 40 feet from the home, the report stated.
The woman later called police to report she had seen postings on social media from someone chatting about the shooting and saying, “there’s more where that came from.”
The shooting remains under investigation.
