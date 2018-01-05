Crime

Footprints in the snow: Smoke shop was robbed twice in one night, police say

By Emily Weaver

eweaver@thesunnews.com

January 05, 2018 12:43 PM

Footprints in the snow led police to the scene of a break-in at a Myrtle Beach smoke shop that was robbed twice Wednesday night, according to an incident report.

Myrtle Beach police were called to the Blue Smoke Shop at 6703 N. Kings Highway for an alarm activation at 12:15 a.m. Thursday. Surveillance footage at the store showed it was first broken-into hours earlier, according to the report.

A manager at the store showed police the footage revealing the first burglary occurred around 9:05 p.m.

The footage showed two suspects approaching the business and breaking a window before entering, according to the report.

One was wearing a black hoodie with gray sleeves and a gray hood and the other was wearing a pink and purple hoodie with black leggings, police noted in the report.

“Both covered their faces and had gloves on. This event did not set the alarm off,” police said.

A little later, another suspect wearing a gray jacket, black pants and a green beanie cap approached the business “and went straight to the broken window,” the report stated. Once inside, the suspect grabbed e-cigarettes and “exited the store through the window,” police noted.

An estimated $300 and $50 worth of e-cigarettes were reportedly taken from the business.

The case remains under investigation.

