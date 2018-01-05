One arrested in connection with prostitution in Myrtle Beach

A 24-year-old woman was arrested Thursday in Myrtle Beach in connection with prostitution, according to Myrtle Beach police records.
Brittany Chrisa Long was arrested about 3 p.m. in the area of 27th Avenue South and South Kings Highway, police records show.
She was charged with prostitution, first offense, and is being held at the Myrtle Beach Jail on $776 bond, according to jail records.
A police report outlining the details of her arrest was not immediately available.
