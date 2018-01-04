Man says he was robbed, pistol-whipped while purchasing ‘merchandise’ at local motel

Myrtle Beach police are investigating an armed robbery reported at the Virginian Motel Wednesday afternoon.
A man told police he was robbed at gunpoint and pistol-whipped when he came to a room at the motel to pick up some “merchandise” shortly before 1 p.m.
He told police that the suspects left the scene and ran into another room in the nearby Summer Wind Inn and Suites.
When officers arrived to talk to the alleged robbers, the suspects closed the door to their room and refused to open it, according to an incident report. When the door did open, the suspects — a man and a woman — gave a different account of what happened.
The woman told police that she was at the Virginian with her boyfriend when the “victim, came up, kicked their door in and pointed a black handgun” at her boyfriend, according to the report. She told officers that her first instinct “was to automatically reach for the gun, which resulted in her being bit by the victim” and her boyfriend tackling him to the ground.
They then ran for the door and walked to the Summer Wind, according to her account. The woman told police that she didn’t call 911 because she owed money to the victim from a previous drug buy and had been “dodging his calls.”
The boyfriend told officers that he only assaulted the man because the man assaulted his girlfriend.
According to the report, the victim told police that he received a call from the woman inviting him to come to the Virginian to purchase merchandise, which was usually Polo jackets and perfume.
He said that when he got to the room, the woman told him to hang on and her boyfriend came to the door pointing a black handgun at him. The man said the boyfriend “pistol whipped him several times” and that the woman “strangled him” as they demanded his jewelry and money, according to the report.
As soon as they let him go, he called the police, according to the report.
Officers noted an injury to the victim’s head and an injury to the woman’s hand, the report stated.
No arrests have been made in the case.
