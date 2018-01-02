Crime

Two arrested, one suspect at large in connection with home invasions in Longs

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

January 02, 2018 09:30 PM

Two men have been arrested and one suspect has been identified and is still at large in connection with four home invasion incidents in Longs, according to a release from Krystal Dotson with Horry County police.

Quintus D. Faison, 23, of Longs is charged four counts of the following: possession of a weapon during a violent crime, kidnapping, armed robbery, burglary and possession of a firearm, according to the release. Maurice L. Bellamy, 30, of Longs is charged with four counts of the following: possession of a weapon during a violent crime, kidnapping, armed robbery, burglary and possession of a firearm, the release states.

Both are being detained at the Horry County Detention Center, according to Dotson.

Dale Ford has also been identified as a suspect and is suspected of four counts of the following: armed robbery, burglary in the first, felon in possession, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and kidnapping, the release states. He was last seen in the Freemont area of Horry County and is considered to be armed and dangerous, according to Dotson.

If you have tips about his whereabouts, call 843-915-8477 or email CrimeTips@HorryCounty.org.

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

