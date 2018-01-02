He hid in Dollar Tree until closing. Then, took the day’s take, report says

‘I’m not kidding, give me the money!’ a man reportedly told Dollar Tree employees, who had not seen him hiding in the Myrtle Beach store as they were getting ready to leave for the night on Saturday.

Employees at the 4101 N. Kings Highway store told police that they had locked the doors, prepared the deposit and were getting ready to leave when the man came out from behind a register and yelled, “Give me the money!”

An assistant manager and employee said the man was pointing at them from underneath a hooded sweatshirt and they suspected he had a weapon, according to an incident report. The assistant manager gave him the deposit and he ran out of the store, the report stated.

The man was captured on surveillance footage entering the store at 7:34 p.m., when the Dollar Tree was still open, according to the report. The man did not have anything covering his face when he first entered, police said.

The cameras picked the suspect up again 13 minutes after the store closed at 8 p.m. and a final time during the reported robbery at 8:23 p.m., according to the report.

The suspect was wearing something light in color over the bottom part of his face during the robbery, police noted in the report.

Myrtle Beach police released an image of the suspect on its Facebook page. Anyone with information about the man is asked to call 843-918-1382.