‘Displeased with the service,’ man threatens to blow up Myrtle Beach resort

An unknown man, who was reportedly unsatisfied with the service he received at a Myrtle Beach resort, threatened to blow the place up on New Year’s Eve.
Myrtle Beach police responded to the Captain’s Quarters Resort at 901 South Ocean Boulevard around 3 a.m. Sunday.
A man at the hotel told police he had received a phone call in the back office from a man, who said that he was displeased with the service the hotel had provided, according to a police report. The unidentified man “went on to say that he had placed bombs ... around the hotel,” police noted.
No bombs were found at the resort.
The incident remains under investigation.
