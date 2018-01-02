Two arrested, one stabbed in New Year’s fight at Soho

A man and a woman from Maryland are facing charges after a fight broke out at Soho in the first hour of the new year. A man was reportedly stabbed in the melee.
A manager at the bar told police that 22-year-old Briana Gwenique Lambert threatened him when he refused to give her more champagne.
Lambert of Parkville, Maryland, and 25-year-old Allen Robert Brown of Baltimore, Maryland, were yelling in the parking lot of the 21st Avenue North restaurant when Myrtle Beach officers arrived around 1:15 a.m., according to a police report.
Lambert told police she had been assaulted and her purse had been stolen. They were leaving the bar when a group of people tried fighting with them, she told police in an incident report.
But surveillance footage told a different story.
Police said the video showed Lambert was not assaulted, “but actually threw the first punch in the fight.”
“You can see about eight people saying things to each other before victim 2 (Lambert) did punch another,” police noted in the report. “She was also swinging her keys around trying to hit people with them.”
Lambert claimed the group had stolen her keys, according to the report. Some of the group were seen leaving the area in a vehicle as Brown chased behind, the report stated.
While police were investigating the incident, a man entered Grand Strand Medical Center, complaining he had been stabbed at Soho, according to the report. Officers responded to the hospital to get more information.
Lambert and Brown were charged with disorderly conduct. Brown was also charged with resisting arrest.
Lambert was given a report number for the larceny of her purse.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
Comments