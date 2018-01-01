Myrtle Beach police looking for armed robbery suspect

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help with identifying or finding a man wanted for an armed robbery.
According to a Facebook post from the department, the armed robbery took place at the Dollar Tree located at 4101 North Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach.
Police say the man should be considered armed and dangerous.
If you can identify the man, authorities ask that you please call the on-duty detective at 843-918-1382.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
