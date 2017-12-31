Authorities are on the lookout for 36-year-old Georgetown resident Shannon Bone. She is suspected of robbing a Georgetown area convenience store at gunpoint Sunday morning.
Authorities are on the lookout for 36-year-old Georgetown resident Shannon Bone. She is suspected of robbing a Georgetown area convenience store at gunpoint Sunday morning. Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office
Crime

Authorities seeking woman suspected of Sunday morning robbery in Georgetown

By Joe L. Hughes II

jhughes@thesunnews.com

December 31, 2017 06:33 PM

Authorities are on the lookout for a woman it believes is responsible for a Sunday morning robbery at a Georgetown convenience store.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating 36-year-old Shannon Bone. A warrant has been issued for her arrest.

According to a prepared statement by the GCSO, witnesses claim she entered the 521 Mini-Mart in the 9200 block of Highmarket Street around 7 a.m. on Sunday and displayed a handgun. Bone is alleged to have robbed the store and fled on foot before leaving the scene in a dark gray or black 2007 Chevrolet Trail Blazer.

A resident of Georgetown, Bone is listed as standing 5-foot-6.

Authorities advise members of the public not to approach the suspect. Those with information are asked to call (843) 546-5102.

Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII

