MB police investigating after duo wheels off with dirt bike from Toys ‘R’ Us

Myrtle Beach police were called to Toys “R” Us after two people managed to steal an electric dirt bike — valued at over $300 — on Friday evening.

According to an incident report, an employee told police two people left the toy store without paying for a Razor RSF350 24 Volt Electric Dirt Bike.

The dirt bike sells for $329.99.

Razor RSF350 24 Volt Electric Dirt Bike Screen grab from Toys “R” Us website

When an officer looked at surveillance video of the incident, it showed a man and woman walking out of the store with the dirt bike inside a shopping cart.

A witness who noticed the shoplifting, was able to get part of a license plate number.

Police say the vehicle the two left in was a white Chevy SUV with South Carolina tags beginning with “LAD.”

There was no suspect description given in the report other than that it was a man and a woman.

Officers are still investigating.