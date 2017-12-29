How a stolen bag of chips led to one man being stabbed at a Myrtle Beach gas station

A 35-year-old man was stabbed early Thursday after he confronted another man over eating a bag of pork rinds and not paying for it at a Myrtle Beach gas station.
Michael John Forgach, 41, of Charlotte, N.C., is facing three charges in connection to the incident. Police charged him with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and shoplifting, online records show.
When Myrtle Beach police arrived at the Circle K, located at 1695 U.S. Highway 501, an officer saw two men, one identified as Forgach, “wrestling” on the ground, according to an incident report.
Police say Forgach was detained after the man he was wrestling with told officers he tried to steal from the store.
Before the two started wrestling, the victim told an officer he confronted Forgach by “yelling at him for stealing,” the report states.
Forgach then allegedly drove up to the victim in a black Honda Accord, jumped out of the car “yelling that he had a knife,” and stabbed him, according to police.
“Two layers of the victim’s clothing were punctured with the knife as well as the victim’s right forearm,” an officer wrote in the report. “I could observe the victim had a profound laceration to his right forearm about 3 inches wide and 2 inches long.”
The man was transported to Grand Strand Medical Center due to the severity of his stab wound and an officer found the knife on the ground near the spot where both Forgach and the victim were wrestling.
Authorities say blood was on Forgach’s hands and that he admitted to yelling that he had a knife, but said he never intentionally cut the victim.
After officers watched surveillance video of the incident, they determined the man acted in self-defense when Forgach allegedly presented the knife.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
