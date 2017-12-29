Unknown thief broke in, stole his money, but may have left ‘multiple prints’ behind

A man told police that he didn’t know who robbed him and neighbors weren’t sure either, but the thief may have left multiple fingerprints behind, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.
The man said he returned home from work Thursday night to find the front door of his Little River Road apartment had been forced open. The window in his door was smashed, he said, and his “entire apartment had been searched.”
The man said he left for work around 2:30 p.m. and returned home to find a chaotic scene six-and-a-half hours later.
Eight hundred dollars in cash were missing from a TV stand in his room, the man told police. And every door and drawer inside of the apartment “in the kitchen, bathrooms and bedrooms had been opened,” Myrtle Beach police noted in an investigation report.
Never miss a local story.
Clothes were taken from closets and moved to the living room, officers noted. But none of the neighbors, who spoke to police, admitted to seeing or hearing anything odd throughout the day, according to the report.
The identity of a suspect was not known at the time of the report, but police said they collected “multiple prints” from the apartment as potential evidence. The case remains under investigation.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
Comments