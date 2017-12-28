Attempted kidnapping reported on highway near Conway

After a woman was listening to music while she was walking down Highway 905 in the Conway area Tuesday morning, someone snuck up from behind and tried to kidnap her, according to an Horry County police report.
When police arrived at a home on Highway 905, a 26-year-old woman explained to officers that an unknown person came from behind when she was walking around 11 a.m., then grabbed around her chest area with their right arm and pulled her backwards.
The woman then grabbed the person’s arm, “bit it as hard as she could” and took off running to the nearest house, the report states.
“She was not able to give any description about the person other than it was a right arm because it was covered with a black shirt and a blue and white glove,” the officer wrote in the report.
Police say the woman believed it was a man because of the size of the hand.
She told officers she didn’t see the person before or after the attempted kidnapping because she was walking with her head down and her headphones in with the music turned all the way up and didn’t look back after she bit the person.
Authorities searched the area, including an abandoned barn nearby, but did not find any suspects.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
