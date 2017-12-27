Police find crashed car with bullet hole, pistol-whipped woman in Myrtle Beach

Horry County police are investigating after a 9-1-1 caller told officers she heard a crash and someone knocking on her door saying they had been shot, but the only victim officers were able to locate was a 36-year-old homeless woman who had been pistol-whipped.
On Tuesday, officers responded to Racepath Street in the Myrtle Beach area around 2 a.m. When they arrived, police found a 1986 Toyota Tercel backed across a ditch and through a chain-linked fence with both doors open, a damaged windshield and a bullet hole in the driver’s side door, according to an incident report.
After the caller told police she heard the crash and someone claiming to have been shot, she saw two white men running down Racepath Street toward ABC Lane, according to the report.
When two officers checked the area of ABC Lane, they said they heard yelling near Cannon Road and Highway 15. Myrtle Beach police said they found an injured homeless woman on Cannon Road.
Never miss a local story.
The victim told authorities she was sleeping in the woods near Racepath Street and heard several gunshots in the area.
The woman said shortly after the gunshots, she heard people running toward her and looked up to see a black male chasing two white males down the street, the report states.
She said the suspect struck her in the face with a handgun, then continued to chase the other victims.
Police say the victim had a fresh cut on the inside of her lip, swelling on her cheek and blood on the right side of her face.
Officers found one spent shell casing on Neighbor Lane and are still searching for suspects.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
Comments