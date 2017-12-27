Woman choked, robbed at Loris cemetery on Christmas Eve

After a 47-year-old woman caught a ride to a Loris cemetery on Christmas Eve, she told police she choked and robbed by two unidentified suspects.
According to an Horry County police report, an officer responded to Fowler School Road in Loris around 8 p.m. When he arrived, a woman told him she was approached by another woman at the Speedway gas station at 5370 Broad Street.
The victim then told the officer she caught a ride in a red Ford Explorer with the woman to Graham Cemetery, located off of Wigley Road in Loris.
When they arrived at the cemetery, a man jumped out from the back of the Explorer and told the victim he had a gun, according to the report.
The man then choked the woman, demanded her belongings, then stole her phone and wallet, she told police.
Inside the woman’s wallet was $90 in cash, her driver’s license, debit card, medical card and social security number.
The suspects are described in the report as a white man and woman, both between the ages of 20 to 30. The man had a beard with an “unknown hair color,” and the victim believes the woman’s first name starts with an “M.”
Police are still investigating.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
