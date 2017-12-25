Methamphetamines found after alleged failed shoplifting attempt, cops say

Two people are being charged with shoplifting, and one is charged with trafficking methamphetamines, possession of schedule IV narcotics and possession of marijuana after an alleged failed attempt to steal more than $1,700 worth of items from a store at Coastal Grand Mall, according to a police report.
Officers responded to the Belk at Coastal Grand Mall Sunday evening to a shoplifting call.
A loss prevention employee told the officer that two suspects who had taken duffel bags from the store were filling them with other items also taken from the store, according to a police report, and video footage confirmed the claims.
According to the report, the two suspects would leave the duffel bags in the back of the store while picking out items which they would take back to the duffel bags. They took the tags off some of the items, police said.
At one point, one suspect tried to pay for a “couple” of shirts but his card was declined for insufficient funds, proving he couldn’t pay for the items in the duffel bag, according to the report.
Shortly before closing time, the two suspects were arrested, and a search of one suspect revealed more than just stolen items when officers found methamphetamines, Xanax and marijuana in a plastic bag attached with Velcro to the inside of her jacket, according to the report.
Alicia Blanton, 31, is charged with shoplifting, trafficking methamphetamines, possession of schedule IV narcotics and simple possession of marijuana, according to online court records. Cameron Poteat, 29, is charged with shoplifting.
The loss prevention employee told police the total value of goods the suspects tried to take was $1,790, according to the report. Police said that since there were so many items, an exact accounting of the property would be available later in a supplemental report.
Online court records show both suspects have Spartanburg, South Carolina addresses.
Christian Boschult: 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
