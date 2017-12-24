Update: Man arrested after barricading himself inside house on Willow Ridge Road

Horry County police arrested a man who was barricaded inside a house on Willow Ridge Road on Sunday afternoon.
Horry County police’s SWAT and Negotiations team and other personnel responded to a barricaded subject on Willow Ridge Road, which is off S.C. 544, according to an HCPD tweet.
Horry County Fire Rescue assisted with the situation.
Check back for more details as they become available.
