Update: Man arrested after barricading himself inside house on Willow Ridge Road

Man arrested by police after barricading himself inside house Horry County police arrested a man who was barricaded inside a house on Willow Ridge Road off S.C. 544 on Sunday. Horry County police arrested a man who was barricaded inside a house on Willow Ridge Road off S.C. 544 on Sunday. Christian Boschult cboschult@thesunnews.com

