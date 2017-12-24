More Videos

    Horry County police arrested a man who was barricaded inside a house on Willow Ridge Road off S.C. 544 on Sunday.

Crime

Update: Man arrested after barricading himself inside house on Willow Ridge Road

By Christian Boschult And David Wetzel

cboschult@thesunnews.com

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

December 24, 2017 02:06 PM

UPDATED 9 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Horry County police arrested a man who was barricaded inside a house on Willow Ridge Road on Sunday afternoon.

Horry County police’s SWAT and Negotiations team and other personnel responded to a barricaded subject on Willow Ridge Road, which is off S.C. 544, according to an HCPD tweet.

Horry County Fire Rescue assisted with the situation.

Check back for more details as they become available.

Christian Boschult: 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

