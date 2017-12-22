Woman takes off with hundreds of dollars worth of toys from Toys ‘R’ Us

Myrtle Beach police are investigating after an unknown woman stole nearly $400 worth of toys — and possibly even more — from Toys “R” Us on Thursday.
According to an incident report, a customer approached a Toys “R” Us employee after witnessing a shoplifting take place. The customer gave the employee a description of the suspect, who is described in the report as a woman wearing a red hat, burgundy hoodie and blue jeans.
When surveillance video was checked, it showed the woman with a cart full of toys exiting the store without paying for the items, the report says.
The employee told an officer the toys he could clearly identify in the video were valued at $394.95, but explained that was not the total for all the items, as there were more toys he couldn’t see.
Police are still trying to identify the woman.
