Screen grab from of the Toys “R” Us on Seaboard Street in Myrtle Beach.
Screen grab from of the Toys “R” Us on Seaboard Street in Myrtle Beach. Courtesy Google Maps
Screen grab from of the Toys “R” Us on Seaboard Street in Myrtle Beach. Courtesy Google Maps

Crime

Woman takes off with hundreds of dollars worth of toys from Toys ‘R’ Us

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

December 22, 2017 02:52 PM

Myrtle Beach police are investigating after an unknown woman stole nearly $400 worth of toys — and possibly even more — from Toys “R” Us on Thursday.

According to an incident report, a customer approached a Toys “R” Us employee after witnessing a shoplifting take place. The customer gave the employee a description of the suspect, who is described in the report as a woman wearing a red hat, burgundy hoodie and blue jeans.

When surveillance video was checked, it showed the woman with a cart full of toys exiting the store without paying for the items, the report says.

The employee told an officer the toys he could clearly identify in the video were valued at $394.95, but explained that was not the total for all the items, as there were more toys he couldn’t see.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police are still trying to identify the woman.

Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery

    A Myrtle Beach man describes what he saw approaching an Osceola Street apartment complex as police searched for armed robbery suspects.

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 2:07

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery
Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing 2:21

Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing
Myrtle Beach police responded to shooting along Ocean Boulevard 0:20

Myrtle Beach police responded to shooting along Ocean Boulevard

View More Video