Crime

She had a syringe in her purse and more drugs in her pants, cops say

By Elizabeth Townsend

etownsend@thesunnews.com

December 22, 2017 02:13 PM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 02:52 PM

A 28-year-old woman was arrested Thursday when Myrtle Beach police said she was found Futrell Park after dark and drugs were discovered in her possession, according to an incident report.

Ashley Michelle Medlin is charged with a park ordinance and giving police a false name. Officers noted in the report they would also charge her with possession of crack cocaine and heroin after substances she had field tested positive for those drugs, according to police.

She was seen by patrolling officers in Futrell Park after nightfall on Mr. Joe White Avenue about 6:15 p.m., authorities said. She gave police a different first name initially, according to the report, which also states police found a syringe with a brown liquid inside.

Police also said they found a white rock-like substance in her purse. Officers drove her to the jail and said they noticed pieces of white rock in the seat where she had been, they noted.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

She allegedly told police took it out of her back pocket, and authorities said they discovered another small piece of white rock in her pocket.

The off-white, rock-like substance found field tested positive for heroin, according to police.

Officers did another search at the jail and said they discovered a plastic bag of a white rock-like substance that field tested positive for crack cocaine, according to the report.

As of Friday afternoon, no drug-related charges had been filed, according to jail records.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery

    A Myrtle Beach man describes what he saw approaching an Osceola Street apartment complex as police searched for armed robbery suspects.

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 2:07

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery
Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing 2:21

Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing
Myrtle Beach police responded to shooting along Ocean Boulevard 0:20

Myrtle Beach police responded to shooting along Ocean Boulevard

View More Video