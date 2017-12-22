She had a syringe in her purse and more drugs in her pants, cops say

A 28-year-old woman was arrested Thursday when Myrtle Beach police said she was found Futrell Park after dark and drugs were discovered in her possession, according to an incident report.
Ashley Michelle Medlin is charged with a park ordinance and giving police a false name. Officers noted in the report they would also charge her with possession of crack cocaine and heroin after substances she had field tested positive for those drugs, according to police.
She was seen by patrolling officers in Futrell Park after nightfall on Mr. Joe White Avenue about 6:15 p.m., authorities said. She gave police a different first name initially, according to the report, which also states police found a syringe with a brown liquid inside.
Police also said they found a white rock-like substance in her purse. Officers drove her to the jail and said they noticed pieces of white rock in the seat where she had been, they noted.
She allegedly told police took it out of her back pocket, and authorities said they discovered another small piece of white rock in her pocket.
The off-white, rock-like substance found field tested positive for heroin, according to police.
Officers did another search at the jail and said they discovered a plastic bag of a white rock-like substance that field tested positive for crack cocaine, according to the report.
As of Friday afternoon, no drug-related charges had been filed, according to jail records.
