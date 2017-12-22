Myrtle Beach area drug bust nets three, one still at large

One man is wanted following a drug bust in the Myrtle Beach area Tuesday that involved the arrests of three people and the seizure of nearly 400 grams of marijuana, police said.
Horry County officers with the Narcotics and Vice Unity executed a search warrant at a home along the 300 block of Fairwood Terrace in the Myrtle Beach area, according to Krystal Dotson, Horry County police spokeswoman.
Veronica Vaughn, 26, of Myrtle Beach is charged with possession of a stolen handgun and simple possession of marijuana, Dotson said.
Never miss a local story.
Benjamin Bright, 35, and of Myrtle Beach is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Raymond Hayes, 49, of Mullins is also facing a drug-related charge, records show.
About 371.6 grams, almost a pound, of marijuana was seized during the search, Dotson said.
Police also named Marcus Wilson as a fourth suspect in connection with the incident, and said he is facing charges of malicious damage and failure to stop for blue lights and sirens.
An incident report, noting Wilson as a suspect and dated Dec. 9, states Horry County police were in the area of Teague Road when they saw a nearby car and said the driver went through a fence at high speed.
Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but it kept going and drove through a fence on Fairwood Terrace. The suspect eventually stopped on Fairwood Terrace, and then jumped out of the vehicle in a backyard and ran, police said.
Police chased the suspect, but stopped after nearly running into an unattended 2-year-old child that was standing in the backyard, authorities said. The officer picked up the toddler and handed the child to a family member, the report states.
The female family member told police she didn’t know the suspect and said the toddler’s brother was watching the child before the suspect plowed through the yard then came inside to tell her what happened.
Police said they thought the suspect may have been inside the home after they saw wet mud on the door and a shoe on the porch, but said the woman told them the mud was from her daughter and wouldn’t let them inside the house.
EMS came to check on the child, and said the toddler didn’t have any injuries. Police searched the abandoned car and collected fingerprints. Authorities also said they saw a bill addressed to the woman they had been speaking with.
Anyone with information about Wilson’s whereabouts can contact the Horry County Police Department at 843-915-TIPS (8477) or via email at CrimeTips@HorryCounty.org.
Comments