Myrtle Beach duo faces multiple drug trafficking charges

Two people face multiple drug trafficking charges after Horry County police seized more than 11 grams of cocaine and almost 13 grams of crack cocaine.
On Dec. 20, the Narcotics and Vice Unit of the Horry County Police Department searched a residence located at 617 36th Avenue in Myrtle Beach, according to Krystal Dotson, spokeswoman for HCPD.
Dotson said during the search, authorities seized 11.43 grams of cocaine, 12.59 grams of crack cocaine and $659 in cash.
Police charged Diamond Neal, 26, of Myrtle Beach, with trafficking cocaine and trafficking crack cocaine, online records show. His bond is set at $20,000.
Tracy Lynn Hamilton, 35, also of Myrtle Beach, is charged with trafficking cocaine, trafficking crack cocaine and distribution of heroin, Dotson said. She faces a $23,500 bond.
Both Neal and Hamilton remain jailed at J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of Friday morning.
