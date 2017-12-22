Five arrested in Myrtle Beach facing prostitution, drug-related charges

Four women and one man arrested Wednesday in Myrtle Beach are facing multiple charges, including prostitution, forgery and drug-related charges, according to jail records.
The group was arrested about 1 a.m. along the 500 block of North Ocean Boulevard, Myrtle Beach Jail records show.
Those arrested according to police, are: Fawn Gunther, 34, of Myrtle Beach, Sara Beth Trent, 34, Corey Anthony Stephens, 35, of Myrtle Beach, Elizabeth Halie Bennett, 26, of Spartinburg, Stephanie Lee Evans, 33, of Knoxville, Tennessee, according to police records.
Stephens is also facing two counts of sale or delivery of a pistol and unlawful possession and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, records show.
A police report outlining the details of the incident was not available.
