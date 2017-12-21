Crime

Woman’s car vandalized after ‘road rage’ argument over mall parking space

By Elizabeth Townsend

etownsend@thesunnews.com

December 21, 2017 02:53 PM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 02:56 PM

A woman suspected another woman of vandalizing her car following a “road rage” incident at Coastal Grand Mall Wednesday afternoon, according to an incident report.

The 63-year-old woman told Myrtle Beach police she parked at the mall, near the Books-A-Million store, and her granddaughter got into an argument “over a road rage incident, that occurred when trying to find a parking space,” according to the report.

The woman and her granddaughter and the other woman walked away after the argument, then about an hour and a half later, the woman discovered scratches on her vehicle that looked to be from a key.

She said the marks weren’t there previously, and she called mall security and police.

The victim said she believed the woman her granddaughter argued with keyed her car, and officers said they would check to see if there was any video footage of the incident.

