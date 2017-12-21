He ordered food at the drive-thru then pulled a gun, snatched cash, cops say

A man pulled out a gun at a Surfside Beach-area drive-thru window after ordering food, then snatched more than $200 from a cash register through the window last week, according to an Horry County police report.
Officers were called about 11:45 p.m. on Dec. 12 to the Wendy’s at 2353 Dick Pond Rd. in reference to an armed robbery.
Police talked to the victim who said the suspect came to the drive-thru and ordered food. The man, who was wearing a gray ski mask, gave the employee $13.00 to pay for the $12.66 total, the report states. He then told her he had .66 cents and reached into his pocket as if he was getting change.
Instead, he pulled out a handgun, pointed it at the victim, and said “give me the money,” police said.
He then reached in through the window and snatched money from the register, authorities said.
The victim ripped the cash drawer away, causing change to spill to the floor. The suspect managed to get about $253 before taking off on a moped, according to the report.
Police combed the area, but didn’t find the suspect. The Sun News as reached out to learn whether there are any updates.
