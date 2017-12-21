Crime

Security system footage, cash taken in Myrtle Beach bar break-in

By Elizabeth Townsend

etownsend@thesunnews.com

December 21, 2017 09:52 AM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 03:14 PM

Televisions, about $600 cash, and a DVR system holding security footage were all taken from a South Kings Highway bar recently, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.

Officers were called about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a burglary at Ole Shillelagh Sport and Raw Bar at 405 S. Kings Hwy. Police spoke with a 37-year-old man who told them he noticed window was open and the screen was missing when he got to work that morning.

He told officers two TVs were gone and two bags of money, each holding $300, were also missing. He reported the DVR system that houses security system footage was missing too, the report states.

The business’s safe was open, but the man told police he wasn’t sure how much was taken, according to the report.

He reported to officers that the bar was closed up just before midnight.

