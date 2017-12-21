Crime

Third suspect arrested in Conway-area shooting death

By Elizabeth Townsend

December 21, 2017 08:20 AM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 03:17 PM

A third man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the shooting death of a Conway area man earlier this month.

Rayquan Tyrone Bennett, 19, of Bucksport is charged with murder, along with two other men who were each previously arrested, according to police.

Rayquan Bennett face
Rayquan Tyrone Bennett - HCPD

The charges stem from the shooting death of 22-year-old Jahi Mishoe of Conway reported on Dec. 3 on the 1700 block of Willow Road in the Conway area, near S.C. 544, authorities said.

Joshua Dashawn Spain, 25, of Conway, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder, according to Krystal Dotson, spokeswoman with Horry County Police Department.

Ces’Swaun Lamar Simmons, 21, also of Conway, was the first person arrested and charged in connection to the shooting. Simmons was arrested Monday and is also facing a murder charge, Dotson said.

SimmonsSpain
Pictured left to right: Ces’Swaun Lamar Simmons and Joshua Dashawn Spain
Courtesy J. Reuben Long Detention Center

Bennett, Simmons, and Spain remain at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, records show.

Mishoe, the victim, studied electrical engineering at South Carolina State University and worked for a manufacturing company, his stepfather Thomas Johnson previously told The Sun News.

