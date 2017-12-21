Third suspect arrested in Conway-area shooting death

A third man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the shooting death of a Conway area man earlier this month.
Rayquan Tyrone Bennett, 19, of Bucksport is charged with murder, along with two other men who were each previously arrested, according to police.
Never miss a local story.
The charges stem from the shooting death of 22-year-old Jahi Mishoe of Conway reported on Dec. 3 on the 1700 block of Willow Road in the Conway area, near S.C. 544, authorities said.
Joshua Dashawn Spain, 25, of Conway, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder, according to Krystal Dotson, spokeswoman with Horry County Police Department.
Ces’Swaun Lamar Simmons, 21, also of Conway, was the first person arrested and charged in connection to the shooting. Simmons was arrested Monday and is also facing a murder charge, Dotson said.
Bennett, Simmons, and Spain remain at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, records show.
Mishoe, the victim, studied electrical engineering at South Carolina State University and worked for a manufacturing company, his stepfather Thomas Johnson previously told The Sun News.
Comments