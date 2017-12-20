Rodney Tyrone Davis -
Rodney Tyrone Davis - Courtesy J. Rueben Long Detention Center
Rodney Tyrone Davis - Courtesy J. Rueben Long Detention Center

Crime

Conway man charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing 27-year-old

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

December 20, 2017 05:02 PM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 03:09 PM

A man has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed a 27-year-old man at a Conway apartment complex on Tuesday, according to authorities.

Rodney Tyrone Davis, 25, of Conway, was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center around 6:30 p.m., about an hour after the stabbing occurred, online records show.

When officers responded to Crane Creek Apartments at 1519 Grainger Road, they said the victim was already transported to the hospital after being stabbed behind one of the apartment buildings, a Conway Police Department incident report states.

Police say Davis fled the scene on foot, but officers located him shortly after and arrested. Davis was jailed on a $20,000 bond.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery

    A Myrtle Beach man describes what he saw approaching an Osceola Street apartment complex as police searched for armed robbery suspects.

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 2:07

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery
Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing 2:21

Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing
Myrtle Beach police responded to shooting along Ocean Boulevard 0:20

Myrtle Beach police responded to shooting along Ocean Boulevard

View More Video