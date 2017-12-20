Conway man charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing 27-year-old

A man has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed a 27-year-old man at a Conway apartment complex on Tuesday, according to authorities.
Rodney Tyrone Davis, 25, of Conway, was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center around 6:30 p.m., about an hour after the stabbing occurred, online records show.
When officers responded to Crane Creek Apartments at 1519 Grainger Road, they said the victim was already transported to the hospital after being stabbed behind one of the apartment buildings, a Conway Police Department incident report states.
Police say Davis fled the scene on foot, but officers located him shortly after and arrested. Davis was jailed on a $20,000 bond.
Never miss a local story.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
Comments