Georgetown man nabbed, charged with multiple drug offenses

By Joe L. Hughes II

jhughes@thesunnews.com

December 01, 2017 07:17 PM

A Georgetown man was charged with several drug offenses Thursday after being stopped by authorities.

Rodney Newitt Walker, 31, was charged with second or subsequent offense for trafficking 14-28 grams of heroin, third or subsequent offense for possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute marijuana within half a mile of a school or park, and trafficking heroin within half a mile of a school or park. He was also charged with hindering police.

In September, Walker was released on bond for several prior incidents of drug distribution in Georgetown County.

According to a prepared statement from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, sheriff’s deputies and agents with the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit on Thursday observed Walker being stopped by law enforcement officials in the Greentown section of the county.

“Agents detected the odor of marijuana, as did police K9,” a GCSD statement said. “When agents attempted to detain Walker, he fought with them.”

After briefly resisting, Walker was arrested. He is currently being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center, where a bail amount for his release has yet to be established.

During a search of his items, agents found marijuana, packaging materials, four cellular phones and heroin with a street value of nearly $50,000.

