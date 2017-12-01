MBPD
MBPD

Crime

Two more suspects charged in Myrtle Beach daytime shooting case

By Elizabeth Townsend

etownsend@thesunnews.com

December 01, 2017 02:48 PM

UPDATED 59 MINUTES AGO

Two other suspects were charged Friday following a shooting Thursday morning in the Booker T. Washington community in Myrtle Beach.

Robert Earl McDougal and Davonte Tyshon McClam were served with arrest warrants Friday, Capt. Joey Crosby, Myrtle Beach spokesman, said.

McDougal is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and driving under suspension, and McClam is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, Crosby said.

Both men are set to appear for bond in a Myrtle Beach courtroom at 4 p.m. Friday. Crosby said everyone believed to be involved in the incident has been arrested.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The men are facing charges in connection with a shooting that erupted in the Booker T. Washington neighborhood about 11:45 a.m. Thursday. Myrtle Beach police responded to the Carver Street Apartments on Spivey Avenue and launched an investigation after shots rang out.

More Videos

Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing 2:21

Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing

Pause
Bond set for man accused of daytime shooting in Myrtle Beach 4:05

Bond set for man accused of daytime shooting in Myrtle Beach

Humpback whale, several dolphins spotted off the coast of Huntington Beach State Park 0:32

Humpback whale, several dolphins spotted off the coast of Huntington Beach State Park

At least one detained after Myrtle Beach shooting 1:22

At least one detained after Myrtle Beach shooting

Myrtle Beach police search man following shooting in Booker T. Washington neighborhood 0:19

Myrtle Beach police search man following shooting in Booker T. Washington neighborhood

Family member speaks at bond hearing on double murder charges 1:10

Family member speaks at bond hearing on double murder charges

Horry County to look at two smoking bans 1:18

Horry County to look at two smoking bans

Joe Moglia talks about his leave and CCU football 3:20

Joe Moglia talks about his leave and CCU football

County cops show off their #NoShave November results 2:09

County cops show off their #NoShave November results

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home 2:24

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

  • At least one detained after Myrtle Beach shooting

    Capt. Joey Crosby confirmed one suspect was in custody as the Myrtle Beach Police Department continues to investigate the shooting in downtown Myrtle Beach.

At least one detained after Myrtle Beach shooting

Capt. Joey Crosby confirmed one suspect was in custody as the Myrtle Beach Police Department continues to investigate the shooting in downtown Myrtle Beach.

Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

Police learned the incident started on nearby Grey Street. Patrick Anthony Brave Jr. was arrested in connection with the case and is charged with two counts of attempted murder.

More Videos

Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing 2:21

Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing

Pause
Bond set for man accused of daytime shooting in Myrtle Beach 4:05

Bond set for man accused of daytime shooting in Myrtle Beach

Humpback whale, several dolphins spotted off the coast of Huntington Beach State Park 0:32

Humpback whale, several dolphins spotted off the coast of Huntington Beach State Park

At least one detained after Myrtle Beach shooting 1:22

At least one detained after Myrtle Beach shooting

Myrtle Beach police search man following shooting in Booker T. Washington neighborhood 0:19

Myrtle Beach police search man following shooting in Booker T. Washington neighborhood

Family member speaks at bond hearing on double murder charges 1:10

Family member speaks at bond hearing on double murder charges

Horry County to look at two smoking bans 1:18

Horry County to look at two smoking bans

Joe Moglia talks about his leave and CCU football 3:20

Joe Moglia talks about his leave and CCU football

County cops show off their #NoShave November results 2:09

County cops show off their #NoShave November results

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home 2:24

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

  • Bond set for man accused of daytime shooting in Myrtle Beach

    Patrick Anthony Brave appeared in front of a judge Friday for the shooting on Spivey Ave. in the downtown Myrtle Beach area.

Bond set for man accused of daytime shooting in Myrtle Beach

Patrick Anthony Brave appeared in front of a judge Friday for the shooting on Spivey Ave. in the downtown Myrtle Beach area.

Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

He faced a judge Friday morning, and his bond was set at $300,000.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing 2:21

Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing

Pause
Bond set for man accused of daytime shooting in Myrtle Beach 4:05

Bond set for man accused of daytime shooting in Myrtle Beach

Humpback whale, several dolphins spotted off the coast of Huntington Beach State Park 0:32

Humpback whale, several dolphins spotted off the coast of Huntington Beach State Park

At least one detained after Myrtle Beach shooting 1:22

At least one detained after Myrtle Beach shooting

Myrtle Beach police search man following shooting in Booker T. Washington neighborhood 0:19

Myrtle Beach police search man following shooting in Booker T. Washington neighborhood

Family member speaks at bond hearing on double murder charges 1:10

Family member speaks at bond hearing on double murder charges

Horry County to look at two smoking bans 1:18

Horry County to look at two smoking bans

Joe Moglia talks about his leave and CCU football 3:20

Joe Moglia talks about his leave and CCU football

County cops show off their #NoShave November results 2:09

County cops show off their #NoShave November results

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home 2:24

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

  • Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing

    Judge Steven John has a fiery response to the courtroom audience's cheers after granting rapper Ajay Alston bond. Alston is accused of beating and firing at a man in an altercation that led to the shooting death of his long-time, live-in girlfriend and their unborn child.

Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing

View More Video