Two more suspects charged in Myrtle Beach daytime shooting case

Two other suspects were charged Friday following a shooting Thursday morning in the Booker T. Washington community in Myrtle Beach.
Robert Earl McDougal and Davonte Tyshon McClam were served with arrest warrants Friday, Capt. Joey Crosby, Myrtle Beach spokesman, said.
McDougal is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and driving under suspension, and McClam is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, Crosby said.
Both men are set to appear for bond in a Myrtle Beach courtroom at 4 p.m. Friday. Crosby said everyone believed to be involved in the incident has been arrested.
The men are facing charges in connection with a shooting that erupted in the Booker T. Washington neighborhood about 11:45 a.m. Thursday. Myrtle Beach police responded to the Carver Street Apartments on Spivey Avenue and launched an investigation after shots rang out.
Police learned the incident started on nearby Grey Street. Patrick Anthony Brave Jr. was arrested in connection with the case and is charged with two counts of attempted murder.
He faced a judge Friday morning, and his bond was set at $300,000.
