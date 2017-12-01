Anyone who recognizes the man in this sketch, is asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300, or call the TIP LINE at 843-545-4400.
Crime

Police release sketch of man accused of sexually assaulting a child

By Emily Weaver

eweaver@thesunnews.com

December 01, 2017 02:01 PM

Georgetown police have released a sketch of a man accused of sexually assaulting a child in the 1900 block of Winyah Street around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim was taken to the Georgetown Memorial Hospital for treatment and has since been released, according to a release from the Georgetown Police Department that was posted on Facebook.

Investigators along with a sketch artist form the Horry County Sheriff’s Office interviewed the victim and produced the sketch, according to the post.

The suspect is described as a black man, in his 20s, standing approximately 5-feet-7-inches to 5-feet-9-inches tall.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the sketch, is asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300, or call the TIP LINE at 843-545-4400. Investigator Allen Morris is leading the investigation.

Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily

